Illinois reports only 1 new case in our local area

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Monday, Illinois health officials are reporting 1,143 new coronavirus cases and 20 more deaths.
This brings the total in Illinois to 1,187,839 confirmed cases and 20,536 total deaths.
The Illinois coronavirus website only shows one new case in White County.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,674 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,609 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
