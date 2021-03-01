Huntingburg Senior Center reopens after 3 months due to the pandemic

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Huntingburg Senior Center is open for the first time in three months.
The center was shut down several times throughout the pandemic, but they say they’re ready to be open for good.
Folks at the Huntingburg Senior Center typically meet about twice a week, but in a year like this, something as simple as a card game can be a big deal.
The group kicked off their first day back with a cinch tournament, and participants must wear masks.
They say in 2020, they were only able to meet for a total of eight weeks.
According to Director Rita Reller, when they announced they’d be opening again, she immediately got phone calls from eager seniors.
She says Monday was great for her too.
“I love it because they need to get out and socialize and be around people. It helps their longevity,” shared Reller. “I couldn’t wait for them to get back.”
The senior center will be hosting masked cinch tournaments every other Monday.
