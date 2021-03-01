Holiday World set to open May 15 for its 75th season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is set to open May 15, and this year, they’re celebrating 75 years of making memories in the Tri-State.
Tickets are already on sale.
Officials say they will continue to follow state COVID-19 guidelines this season.
The only change is that guests will no longer have to use the inLine Reservation System to reserve tickets.
The park is hoping to hire over 2,000 people.
If you would like to apply, you can head over to Holiday World’s website.
While the park opens May 15, Splashin Safari does not open until Friday, May 21.
