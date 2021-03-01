Feliciano Records 11 Kills in Loss at Missouri State

Evansville faced another early deficit in game three with the Bears going up by a 10-4 margin. Two kills by Feliciano, one from Bontrager and a service ace by Allana McInnis saw Evansville cut the gap in half, clawing back to a 12-9 score. The Bears countered with an 8-3 rally to open their largest lead at 20-12. UE did not give up, getting back within three tallies at 22-19 on back-to-back Missouri State errors. The Bears regrouped and fended off the challenge to finish the match with a 25-20 win.