Feliciano Records 11 Kills in Loss at Missouri State

By Aaron Hancock | February 28, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:39 PM

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - Melanie Feliciano recorded a team-high 11 kills in Sunday’s series opener at Missouri State that saw the Bears finish with a 3-0 victory.

Feliciano finished with 11 kills and 9 digs while Alondra Vazquez was just behind with 8 kills.  Chloe Bontrager added six.  Vazquez and Thon tied for the UE (3-8, 2-7 MVC) lead with 10 digs while Hannah Watkins finished the game with 5 block assists.  Allana McInnis added 18 assists to her career numbers.  Brooklyn Cink led all players with 16 kills while Amelia Flynn notched 15 for the Bears (10-2, 6-1 MVC).

Game 1

Missouri State jumped out to a 5-2 lead before Evansville stormed back to tie it up at 6-6 with kills by Bontrager and Brooke Springer before jumping in front.  MSU went back up by three at 12-9 but the Aces were once again able to rally back, opening up a 16-14 advantage with Feliciano kills accounting for three Aces points in a row.  With the set knotted at 17-17, MSU took control, scoring five in a row before winning by a score of 25-21.

Game 2

The Bears followed their win in game one with a dominant 25-12 victory in the second game.  The jumped out to a 9-3 lead before going up by double figures for the first time at 20-10.  They never looked back as they cruised to the win.

Game 3

Evansville faced another early deficit in game three with the Bears going up by a 10-4 margin.  Two kills by Feliciano, one from Bontrager and a service ace by Allana McInnis saw Evansville cut the gap in half, clawing back to a 12-9 score.  The Bears countered with an 8-3 rally to open their largest lead at 20-12.  UE did not give up, getting back within three tallies at 22-19 on back-to-back Missouri State errors.  The Bears regrouped and fended off the challenge to finish the match with a 25-20 win.

On Monday, the teams meet up again in a 5 p.m. match.

