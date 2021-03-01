EFD: Garage is total loss after fire on Oak Hill Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving a detached 3-car garage on the 2800 block of Oak Hill Road on Sunday morning.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, fire crews discovered the garage fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at 1:59 a.m.
Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished around 2:10 a.m. However, an extensive overhaul was necessary in order to locate any hidden spot fires.
EFD says the garage is a total loss with one vehicle suffering severe damage as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Officials say the exact cause of the fire will likely be undetermined because of the amount of damage sustained.
