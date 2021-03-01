Castle senior excited to stay close to home, suit up for USI

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - In college recruiting, the Southern Indiana men’s basketball program is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with for quite some time.
USI head coach Stan Gouard is building a strong foundation for the future.
Last week, Gouard received a verbal commitment from Castle guard Isaiah Swope.
The senior has been stellar this season for the Knights, averaging slightly over 21 points and four assists per game.
Swope says he’s looking forward to the opportunity of playing close to his hometown.
“Real exciting, really wanted to stay at home, plus the family. It’s a growing community out there at USI - new head coach, great connections with the team - so it just felt like the perfect fit,” Swope said. “Just talking to him over the phone with the assistant coaches, I just literally loved the energy they brought, and just really felt at home, so just decided to make the decision.”
Before he officially signs on the dotted line with USI, Swope is set to compete in one more high school sectional tournament, which begins Tuesday as Castle squares off against North.
