Affidavit: Man suffers injuries to eye, nose & jaw in alleged assault at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital with several injuries over the weekend after an alleged assault at an Evansville bar.
Authorities say they met the victim at the hospital, where he told them he was attacked by two people at Bud’s Country Bar and Grill.
The victim said he was escorting a patron from the bar when one of the suspects, who was later identified as 34-year-old Adam Autry, came from behind and “sucker-punched” him.
When the victim fell to the ground, the other suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jessie Autry, kicked him in the face.
Officers were told the two suspects then left the bar, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
According to authorities, the victim suffered a broken nose, a broken jaw and a shattered orbital. They say he’ll have to have surgery to rebuild his eye socket.
Officers say they were able to positively identify both suspects from a bar tab and surveillance video from Bud’s, which they say captured the assault.
Both Adam and Jessie Autry were arrested at their homes and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.