Aces Softball swept in Doubleheader by Green Bay

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the final day of a 4-game set against Green Bay, the University of Evansville softball team dropped two contests on Sunday by scores of 6-5 and 6-3 in Decatur.
GAME 1
UE (4-4) recorded the opening four runs of the game. Following a scoreless three frames, the Purple Aces jumped on top in the fourth. Eryn Gould delivered a 2-RBI single to score Mea Adams and Mackenzie McFeron. Lindsay Renneisen added a sacrifice fly to bring Gould home. A single run scored in the fourth on a solo shot by Marah Wood. The Phoenix countered with a 6-run sixth inning that included a 2-RBI double by Alyssa Brewer. UE saw one run score in the seventh but could not get the tying run home with Green Bay taking a 6-5 win.
GAME 2
Evansville got the early lead once again, scoring single runs in each of the first three frames. Renneisen had an RBI single in the first before delivering a home run in the third. Halie Fain had an RBI single in the second that scored Jessica Fehr, who led the inning off with a single. Just as they did in game one, Green Bay used a big inning to go in front. This time, they plated six runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Morgan Bihun had a grand slam in the inning. The Phoenix remained in front and swept the doubleheader with a 6-3 victory.
Up next for Evansville is a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bellarmine. Game one is set for a noon CT first pitch.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.