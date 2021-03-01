Aces Softball swept in Doubleheader by Green Bay

UE’s Home Opener is Saturday, March 6

Aces softball (Source: WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock | February 28, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:43 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the final day of a 4-game set against Green Bay, the University of Evansville softball team dropped two contests on Sunday by scores of 6-5 and 6-3 in Decatur.

GAME 1

UE (4-4) recorded the opening four runs of the game.  Following a scoreless three frames, the Purple Aces jumped on top in the fourth.  Eryn Gould delivered a 2-RBI single to score Mea Adams and Mackenzie McFeron.  Lindsay Renneisen added a sacrifice fly to bring Gould home.  A single run scored in the fourth on a solo shot by Marah Wood.  The Phoenix countered with a 6-run sixth inning that included a 2-RBI double by Alyssa Brewer.  UE saw one run score in the seventh but could not get the tying run home with Green Bay taking a 6-5 win.

GAME 2

Evansville got the early lead once again, scoring single runs in each of the first three frames.  Renneisen had an RBI single in the first before delivering a home run in the third.  Halie Fain had an RBI single in the second that scored Jessica Fehr, who led the inning off with a single.  Just as they did in game one, Green Bay used a big inning to go in front.  This time, they plated six runs in the bottom half of the fourth.  Morgan Bihun had a grand slam in the inning.  The Phoenix remained in front and swept the doubleheader with a 6-3 victory.

Up next for Evansville is a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bellarmine.  Game one is set for a noon CT first pitch.

