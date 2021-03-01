Aces Softball swept in Doubleheader by Green Bay

Evansville got the early lead once again, scoring single runs in each of the first three frames. Renneisen had an RBI single in the first before delivering a home run in the third. Halie Fain had an RBI single in the second that scored Jessica Fehr, who led the inning off with a single. Just as they did in game one, Green Bay used a big inning to go in front. This time, they plated six runs in the bottom half of the fourth. Morgan Bihun had a grand slam in the inning. The Phoenix remained in front and swept the doubleheader with a 6-3 victory.