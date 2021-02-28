USI softball team involved in crash while heading back from Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A van transporting players with the University of Southern Indiana softball team crashed while driving back from two road games on Saturday evening, according to USI Athletics.
University officials say multiple players suffered injuries during the wreck, but none are considered life-threatening.
USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall released the following statement in relation to the accident:
University of Southern Indiana Softball was involved in a traffic accident in Owensboro, Kentucky, while traveling back from a pair of games in the Blue Bridge Battle at Kentucky Legends Field. The accident resulted in injuries, none were life threatening, and several players had to be transported Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Sports Information Director Ray Simmons told 14 News the team members involved in the accident are in the process of checking out of the hospital and returning home.
