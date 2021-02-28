USI men’s basketball withdraws from GLVC post-season due to COVID-19 cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball has made the decision to opt out of the upcoming Great Lakes Valley Conference Basketball Tournament due to cases of COVID-19. The Screaming Eagles would have been the SECOND seed in the tournament and hosted a first round game on Wednesday.
USI Women’s Basketball is scheduled to host a first round game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Screaming Eagles Arena.
“The safety and health of our student-athletes, coaches and opponents is paramount and because of that, USI’s men’s basketball team will not be competing in the GLVC Men’s Basketball Tournament,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “We feel terrible for our young men who have had a great season and deserved a chance to compete for a GLVC Championship.
“USI Men’s Basketball team went into quarantine recently due to a close contact with an opponent who was positive for COVID 19,” continued Hall. “Shortly after that time, the team had to extend the quarantine due to some positive cases within the program.
“Our goal now is to get everyone out of our return to play protocol healthy, receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Basketball Championships and get them on the court soon. They are a resilient group and will be ready for that opportunity if it presents itself,” concluded Hall.
The Eagles, who are 11-4 this season, are among eight teams that are under consideration for selection for the NCAA II Midwest Regional March 13-14, 16. Midwest Regional selections will be announced March 7.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
