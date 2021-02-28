UE track and field breaks program records at MVC Indoor Championships

UE track and field breaks program records at MVC Indoor Championships
By Aaron Hancock | February 27, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 11:42 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville track and field team took down program records during day two of the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships.

Michael Boots checked in with a new school record in the men’s shot put, besting his previous record, with a 14.89-meter toss. Boots finished 11th in the event.

Trey Riggs qualified for tomorrow’s 60-meter hurdle finals with a record-breaking run of 8.45. Riggs also took 13th in the men’s triple jump with a 12.55-meter jump.

Taiza Alexander also set a new program record in the 60-meter dash, finishing the prelims in 19th place at 8.01.Ian Alberts placed seventh in the men’s pole vault with a 4.51-meter mark.

The final day of the MVC Championship begins at 10 a.m. CT with the completion of the men’s Heptathlon.

