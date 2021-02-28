Purple Aces basketball clinches No. 5 seed for MVC tournament with win over Missouri State

When Jawaun Newton hit his first field goal, it led the Aces on a 7-0 run that pushed the advantage into double figures at 25-14. Givance recorded the other five points in the run, capping it off with a layup at the 7:51 mark. With the Aces up 27-16, Missouri State scored six in a row to get back within five tallies, but Evansville was able to counter, going back up by 10 (33-23) before a layup at the buzzer by Newton sent UE to the break with a 38-30 lead. Givance had 17 points in the opening stanza