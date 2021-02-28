5 new coronavirus cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,249 new coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths.
This brings the total in Illinois to 1,186,696 confirmed cases and 20,516 total deaths.
The Illinois coronavirus website shows three new coronavirus cases in Wayne County and two in White County.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,674 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,608 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.