Man in jail on multiple OWI charges after crash in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail on multiple charges after a crash in Spencer County Friday.
Indiana State Police say troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say they determined one of the drivers, Pedro Francisco Baltazar, of Dale, was highly intoxicated.
Troopers say a chemical test showed Baltazar had a blood alcohol concentration of .345.
Baltazar is in the Spencer County Jail and is charged with the following.
- OWI Endangerment
- OWI over .15
- OWI
- Criminal Recklessness
- Reckless driving
- Operating a vehicle while never licensed
