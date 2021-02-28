Man in jail on multiple OWI charges after crash in Spencer Co.

Pedro Francisco Baltazar (Source: Indiana State Police)
By Makayla Neukam | February 28, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 8:04 AM

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail on multiple charges after a crash in Spencer County Friday.

Indiana State Police say troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say they determined one of the drivers, Pedro Francisco Baltazar, of Dale, was highly intoxicated.

Troopers say a chemical test showed Baltazar had a blood alcohol concentration of .345.

Baltazar is in the Spencer County Jail and is charged with the following.

  • OWI Endangerment
  • OWI over .15
  • OWI
  • Criminal Recklessness
  • Reckless driving
  • Operating a vehicle while never licensed

