Kentucky Wesleyan volleyball wins on Senior Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College volleyball team picked-up a 3-0 victory on Senior Day. The Panthers defeated Lake Erie College in their home finale at Jones Gymnasium. Alexa Davis finished with 11 kills in the victory.
The Panthers (2-8 GMAC) built a 22-16 in the opening set, but the Storm (1-9) rallied to tie at 24. Both teams exchanged points to keep a 25-25 tie. After a kill by Davis and ace by Nilah Roy the Panthers took the first set 27-25.
Wesleyan cruised in the second set, scoring the first five points and seven of the first eight. The seven-point cushion was enough to withstand any run by the Storm. Karrah Cron ended the set with a kill, giving Wesleyan a 25-22 win.
The Storm held a 11-9 lead in the third set when the Panthers seized momentum by winning six of the next seven points. The rally was highlighted with three aces from Roy. The run continued as the Panthers closed-out the match with a 25-19 win.
Davis also held a .346 attacking percentage to go along with her 11 kills. Lilly Trump added eight kills. Cron finished with five kills, 16 assists, and 15 digs. Logan Stasik added 12 digs and an ace.
The Panthers will travel to Nashville on Friday to play Trevecca. The match is scheduled to start at 6 PM.
