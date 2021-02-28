Ind. reports new COVID-19 death, 20 more cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 736 new coronavirus cases and 17 more deaths.
The total in Indiana now sits at 661,673 confirmed cases and 12,142 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in Vanderburgh County.
According to the state map, there are 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine in Warrick County, eight in Dubois County, three in Gibson and Posey Counties, two in Pike County and one in Spencer County.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,245 cases, 378 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,903 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,412 cases, 150 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,733 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,608 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,012 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,171 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,276 cases, 32 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.