Gov. Beshear reports 675 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a COVID-19 update on Facebook Sunday.
Gov. Beshear says there are 675 new coronavirus cases and 12 more deaths in the Commonwealth.
The positivity rate is at 5.02%.
You can watch his update below.
Starting Monday, vaccinations will start for group 1C in Kentucky. This includes anyone over 60, anyone over 16 with high-risk conditions and all essential workers.
It’s the largest group yet, covering more than 1.3 million Kentuckians.
Some county health departments and other clinics may not start 1C on Monday, but there will be plans to get there.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,489 cases, 156 deaths, 8,471 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,744 cases, 54 deaths, 2,611 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,836 cases, 127 deaths, 3,511 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,341 cases, 48 deaths, 2,089 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,227 cases, 59 deaths, 3,691 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,142 cases, 17 deaths, 1,004 recovered
- McLean Co. - 821 cases, 26 deaths, 745 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,214 cases, 13 deaths, 1,107 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 768 cases, 15 deaths, 689 recovered
