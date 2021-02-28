Family, friends welcome home Owensboro toddler who suffered burn injuries

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after a 1-year-old girl was burned and ultimately taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
After weeks in the hospital, her family was finally able to welcome her home.
Family, friends and other community members came out to welcome the toddler home on Saturday.
Those who participated met at the intersection of 18th Street and Alexander Avenue in Owensboro, and paraded down the street where the toddler is staying.
Holding signs and smiles, the family says they just wanted to do what they could to welcome her back home.
Several weeks ago, family members told 14 News the young girl had to undergo skin graft surgery on her legs.
Although home, she’s still got a long road to recovery.
Police say no charges have been filed yet.
“The comfort of knowing that she’s home and that she’s close to us is definitely a comfort to us,” the toddler’s aunt said.
“We just want justice for her - it’s all we want because this is ridiculous,” One person who participated in the parade said. “Seriously, I wouldn’t want nothing to happen to my grandbaby like this, and she is like one of mine. It just kills us all, it really does.”
”We’re very thankful and now blessed that she is now home with us,” Wes Payne, the toddler’s uncle said. “She’s definitely got a very long road to go. Still waiting on some answers. We don’t really know what happened, there’s a lot of stories going on. The truth will come out. We’re just patiently waiting for the answers, but like I said - just thankful and blessed that she’s back home with us.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.