EPD investigating after man shows up to hospital with a cut on his neck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after officers were called to an area hospital for a battery report Saturday night.
EPD says the victim was walking in an alleyway near the 900 block of Main St. when he was approached by a man with a knife in his hand.
The victim told police that the suspect demanded valuables from him. When doing what the suspect asked, authorities say the victim was cut in the neck, and he walked to the hospital.
Police tell 14 News the victim has visible injuries to his neck, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
The victim described the suspect to police as a man that is six feet tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the strings drawn tight around his face with blue jeans.
