Deputies: Pedestrian hit & killed in Owensboro Sat. night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man is dead after deputies say he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the intersection of Fairview Drive and Mallard Landing Loop for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just before 8:50 p.m.
Deputies say a 74-year-old man was attempting to cross Fairview Drive from Stirrup Loop to Mallard Landing Loop when authorities say he walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
We are told the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor for the driver of the vehicle, according to deputies. Deputies tell 14 News that toxicology results are pending on the pedestrian.
The 74-year-old man’s name will be released after the family is notified.
