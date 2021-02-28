Dancers raising money for Houston families after winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of local dancers is hoping to make a big difference for families in Houston, Texas.
This comes following the brutal winter weather that hit the area earlier this month.
The Children’s Center for Dance Education in Evansville held its “turn-athon” on Saturday afternoon.
Each dancer got sponsors worth $2 for each turn as a way to raise money while also practicing their skills. All of the money raised will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.
”As dancers, they know the value of safe, clean drinking water and fresh fruits and vegetables,” Children’s Center for Dance Education Board President Sally Olson said. “We didn’t live in Texas to contribute canned goods, so we would all like to give a monetary donation, where they can buy these supplies for Texas residents.”
“I love doing charity stuff like this,” dancer Ivy Benigni said. “I’ve done this for quite a while. I’ve done stuff like this with Girl Scouts, and I’ve done stuff like this here a couple of times. It’s just been great fun, and it brings so much joy to my heart.”
14 News checked in with the founder of the Children’s Center afterward, and she says the dancers raised $1,100.
