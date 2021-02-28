Boonville’s Braden Rollins Swims his way to Two Second-place finishes at State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville swimmer Braden Rollins has been a force in the pool, ever since he jumped in. Today, he culminated, his heralded swimming career, by placing second in two events, at the IHSAA Boys Swimming State Finals.
Rollins swam his way to second place, in both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.
Rollins posted a time of 20.18 seconds, in the 50-yard freestyle. Then, just 30 minutes later, he jumped back in the pool, and swam the 100-yard freestyle, in 44.39 seconds.
Boonville got 34 team points, thanks to Rollins’ efforts, to finish in a tie for 17th place overall.
Carmel won the state championship with a team score of 360.
As for Rollins, he’s headed to the University of Alabama next year, where he’ll swim for the Crimson Tide.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.