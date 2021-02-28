On alert for heavy rain and flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We already set a new rainfall record this morning, and there is more rain on the way this evening. We remain on alert for heavy rain, flooding and thunderstorms until midnight.
Rain will continue to move from west-southwest to east-northeast across our region throughout this evening and into the overnight hours. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out, mainly in western Kentucky, but the primary threat for severe weather will stay to our south in areas that are now under a Tornado Watch.
The rain will taper off to our east shortly after midnight, but as that rain moves out, cooler air will move in behind it. Our temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, but we will drop back into the mid 30s overnight.
The clouds will clear Monday morning, and our skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. However, with cooler air flowing in from the north-northwest, our temperatures will return to the upper 40s to near 50°, which is fairly seasonable for the first day of March.
The rest of the week will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 50s Tuesday, upper 50s Wednesday, and low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance we could see a stray shower Tuesday night as well as Friday and Saturday, but the next seven days will most likely be dry!
