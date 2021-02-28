UE softball sweeps doubleheader with 2 shutouts

Izzy Vetter had another excellent start for Evansville (4-2), setting a career mark with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one Green Bay hit in a complete game effort. The offense for UE broke through in the third inning when Mea Adams led off with a double. Following her was Eryn Gould, who recorded a double of her own to open up the scoring. With two outs, Lindsay Renneisen came to the plate and delivered a 2-run home run to extend the Aces lead to 3-0. In the fifth frame, it was Adams coming through once again. After leading off with a double, Adams stole third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Halie Fain. Her run capped off the scoring as Vetter kept the shutout intact with UE taking a 4-0 win.