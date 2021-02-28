UE softball sweeps doubleheader with 2 shutouts

DECATUR, Ill. (WFIE) - Strong pitching, efficient defense and timely hitting was a winning formula on Saturday as the University of Evansville softball team swept a doubleheader against Green Bay in Decatur, Illinois.
Full box scores for today’s games will be available and posted on Sunday evening.
GAME 1
Izzy Vetter had another excellent start for Evansville (4-2), setting a career mark with 11 strikeouts while allowing just one Green Bay hit in a complete game effort. The offense for UE broke through in the third inning when Mea Adams led off with a double. Following her was Eryn Gould, who recorded a double of her own to open up the scoring. With two outs, Lindsay Renneisen came to the plate and delivered a 2-run home run to extend the Aces lead to 3-0. In the fifth frame, it was Adams coming through once again. After leading off with a double, Adams stole third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Halie Fain. Her run capped off the scoring as Vetter kept the shutout intact with UE taking a 4-0 win.
GAME 2
Jaime Nurrenbern tossed a shutout of her own to wrap up a 7-0 win over the Phoenix. Nurrenbern scatted five hits over the complete game showing. UE wasted little time getting on the board with as Gould and Haley Woolf reached via singles before advancing to second and third with two outs. Jessica Fehr came through with the big hit, singling to plate both runners and put UE on top, 2-0. A single run came across the plate in the second when an Adams sacrifice fly scored Hannah Hood, who singled to lead off the frame.
Three extra base hits saw three more runs score in the third. Renneisen led off with a double before coming home on a triple by Fehr. Bella Coffey hit a sac fly to bring Fehr home. Marah Wood doubled with two outs before scoring later in the inning to push the lead to 6-0. In the fourth, it was Eryn Gould connecting on a solo home run that completed the scoring with the Aces earning another shut out, taking a 7-0 decision.
On Sunday, the teams meet up for two more games, beginning at 10 a.m.
