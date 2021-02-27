2 years since Evansville firefighter was fatally shot at his home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday marks two years since the death of Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr.
Doerr was shot and killed in front of his own home back on February 26, 2019.
Larry Richmond Senior has been named a person of interest in the case.
In November of 2020, Senior was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by supervised release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Police are still asking anyone who knows what happened to Doerr to please speak up.
