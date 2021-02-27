UE men’s basketball falls short to Missouri State despite Newton’s career-high performance

Newton hit 8 of his 16 field goal attempts on the way to his top scoring effort at UE (8-15, 6-11 MVC). Prior to tonight, his career scoring mark stood at 22 points, which he recorded on January 16 at Bradley. Shamar Givance finished the evening just one point shy of his career mark. He posted 21 points with nine of his attempts finding the bottom of the net. He has reached double figures in each of the last six games.