Police: Crash sends passenger to hospital with serious injuries, driver arrested

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Jasper.
According to the Jasper Police Department, officers responded to 31 S. Clay Street for a vehicle that hit a tree just after 1:30 a.m.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they saw 28-year-old William Laswell standing outside the vehicle. An investigation revealed Laswell was the driver and showed signs of intoxication.
We are told he was taken to Memorial Hospital for testing. That’s when authorities say Laswell tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.
Police tell 14 News the passenger was taken to Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Deaconess with serious bodily injuries.
Laswell is charged with OWI, OWI endangerment and OWI resulting in serious bodily injury of another person.
