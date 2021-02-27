OVC releases safety protocols ahead of conference basketball tournaments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The start of the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships is just around the corner with the first round of games set to tip-off at the Ford Center on Wednesday, March 3.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, specific health protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.
Fans attending the games will have their temperature taken as they enter the arena, and will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times.
Seating will also be spaced out through pods to accommodate for social distancing.
The Ford Center Clear Bar Policy remains in effect for all spectators.
Click here to read the full list of guidelines.
These guidelines were created with the help of the Vanderburgh County Health Department and the Mayor’s Reopen Evansville Task Force.
