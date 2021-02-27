8 new coronavirus cases reported in local Ill. counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials are reporting 1,780 new coronavirus cases and 34 more deaths.
This brings the total in Illinois to 1,185,447 confirmed cases and 20,494 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, there are five new cases in White County, two in Wayne County and one in Wabash County.
Pritzker’s expansion of the Phase 1B rollout took effect Thursday. It allows people 16 and older with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, to register for a shot.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,671 cases, 48 deaths
- White County - 1,606 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,300 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 523 cases, 10 deaths
