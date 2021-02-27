Ind. reports 33 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 897 new coronavirus cases and 27 more deaths.
This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 660,942 confirmed cases and 12,125 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 33 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, five in Dubois County, four in Warrick County and one in both Spencer and Posey Counties.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,225 cases, 377 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,895 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,403 cases, 150 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,733 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,605 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,009 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,170 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,274 cases, 32 deaths
