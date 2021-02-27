Groups organize another protest challenging UE realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another protest took place on the campus of the University of Evansville on Saturday.
14 News spoke to one of the organizers. He says the three main groups in attendance were SaveUE, the university’s chapter for the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and the Fighting Aces. The protest consisted mainly of faculty, students and alumni.
Dalton Bosze, a member of the Fighting Aces, says the goal of Saturday’s protest was to convince the UE Board of Trustees, the President and the senior administrators to stop what’s left of the realignment plan.
He says while the groups are thrilled the music department is saved, they will continue advocating for the other majors and departments.
