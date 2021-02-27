Fraudulent unemployment insurance claims on the rise in Ky.

By 14 News Staff | February 27, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 7:35 AM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - What do you do if you get an unemployment check in the mail but you didn’t file a claim?

It’s happening so often in Kentucky that the state Unemployment Office added a new online form yesterday for you to report it.

We’re learning fraudulent unemployment insurance claims are bogging down the system. The courier Journal reported as many as 70% of all claims filed in January couldn’t be verified as legitimate. State officials estimate half of the unresolved claims from last year are fraudulent.

If you get an unemployment check in the mail but didn’t file, click here to report it.

That will flag your case and the state will delete the claim.

If you get a paper check in the mail, state officials ask you to mail it back to:

Office of Unemployment Insurance

Attention BPC

500 Mero Street 4th Floor

Frankfort, KY 40601

If you find out someone has filed a claim in your name, you should report it to the following entities.

