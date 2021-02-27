Fraudulent unemployment insurance claims on the rise in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - What do you do if you get an unemployment check in the mail but you didn’t file a claim?
It’s happening so often in Kentucky that the state Unemployment Office added a new online form yesterday for you to report it.
We’re learning fraudulent unemployment insurance claims are bogging down the system. The courier Journal reported as many as 70% of all claims filed in January couldn’t be verified as legitimate. State officials estimate half of the unresolved claims from last year are fraudulent.
If you get an unemployment check in the mail but didn’t file, click here to report it.
That will flag your case and the state will delete the claim.
If you get a paper check in the mail, state officials ask you to mail it back to:
Office of Unemployment Insurance
Attention BPC
500 Mero Street 4th Floor
Frankfort, KY 40601
If you find out someone has filed a claim in your name, you should report it to the following entities.
- OUI by clicking (https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/UI/Fraud)
- Your employer
- File a police report with your local police department. Obtain a copy of the report that you can provide to creditors and credit agencies.
- File a complaint with the National Center for Disaster Fraud.
- Report identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
- Change passwords on your email, banking, and other personal accounts. Make a list of credit card companies, banks, and other financial institutions where you do business. Tell them you are a victim of identity theft and ask them to put a fraud alert on your account. Get a copy of your credit report and dispute any fraudulent transactions. You can request credit reports online from the three major credit reporting agencies (Equifax, Experian, TransUnion).
- The Kentucky Attorney General also has a fraud identity theft page located on their website for those that need additional help.
