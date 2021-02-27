Evansville man accused of manufacturing methamphetamine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail and is accused of manufacturing methamphetamine.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday.
Court documents show a man found what was believed to be components used to manufacture methamphetamine. It shows the man gave officers consent to search the building.
Authorities say they found several items used to make methamphetamine and six one-pot meth labs.
According to authorities, it was determined that 59-year-old Mark Nuckolls was the only one with constant access to the building. He later drove by the area and police say they initiated a traffic stop.
Court documents state Nuckolls was taken back to the scene and agreed to talk to officers. That’s when police say Nuckolls admitted the items belonged to him and that he has made methamphetamine several times over the years, including Friday around 4 a.m.
We are told Nuckolls explained to officers how he made it and that the meth labs are not active anymore.
Nuckolls also told authorities he had been on parole for 25 years for a narcotics charge in Warrick County.
White residue collected from the scene tested positive for methamphetamine, according to authorities.
Nuckolls is in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine.
