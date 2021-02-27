Evansville couple wins $50K on Powerball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple hit the Powerball jackpot and won $50,000.
Lottery officials say Barbara and Gary Kirkwood play the Powerball every Saturday night but decided to play on Wednesday, January 20 due to the jackpot increasing.
Officials say Barabara bought a Powerball ticket at the Fast Break #5 in Evansville on January 20 for the $750 million jackpot.
“Winning $50,000 is a blessing for us. We plan to do some traveling and invest in some hobbies that will keep us busy once we both finally retire,” said Barbara and Gary.
Lottery officials tell 14 News the couple matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.