EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.
The rain will move in from the south-southwest this evening and become more widespread overnight. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain possible through Sunday morning, then the rain will become lighter and more scattered Sunday afternoon before tapering off overnight Sunday night.
Most of the Tri-State along and south of I-64 is included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms tonight and early Sunday. That is a one out of five on the risk scale, so an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
The main concern will be flooding due to the heavy rain. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain from this system, and isolated totals closer to 3 inches are possible, mainly east of I-69. A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the Tri-State until midnight Sunday night.
Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the low to mid 50s for the next few hours then slowly begin to climb as we head into Sunday morning. Despite the rain, Sunday will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
As the rain starts to move out Sunday night, cooler, drier air will take over, and our temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
