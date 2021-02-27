Affidavit: ‘Registered sexual violent predator’ in jail on a sexual battery charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a sexual battery charge.
According to court documents, the victim told police he stayed with 42-year-old Carl Lee Rogers Friday night because he had nowhere to go. Documents show the men had sexual contact earlier that night.
Authorities say the victim told police he was sleeping when Rogers started touching him and forced the victim’s hand down Rogers pants.
Court documents state Rogers is a registered sexual violent predator and is on supervised release.
Rogers told police that he did not have permission and knew it was wrong.
Rogers is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with sexual battery.
