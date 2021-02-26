Woman hospitalized after Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Evansville on Thursday evening.
The fire erupted at a residence on the 1500 Block of Huber Avenue slightly before 5 p.m.
The Evansville Fire Department says a woman found her mother lying on the floor near a bedroom. Fire crews say the daughter pulled her out to the front door, which is when neighbors helped bring her mother outside.
The woman suffered second-degree and third-degree burns to her legs and was taken to Deaconess Hospital for treatment. Her daughter was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
EFD officials told 14 News the fire was contained to a bedroom of the home, and was caused by a cigarette thrown in a trash can next to the bed. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
No one else was injured in the fire.
