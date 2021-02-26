United Way conducting survey to determine needs caused by pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana, along with Indiana United Ways and the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of Greater Evansville, wants to know how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected you and your family.
They ask residents to fill out a brief, confidential survey which will help them understand local needs and trends.
The survey asks about you, your concerns, the effects of the pandemic on your employment, and gives the opportunity for open feedback.
The survey closes on Friday, March 5.
United Way says results will be available in late spring and will enable United Way, the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund, and community nonprofits to provide the appropriate support and resources as our communities begin to recover and rebuild.
