Tri-State celebrates FFA Week with farm-themed school days

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week is being celebrated across the Tri-State.
On Thursday, 14 News stopped at Princeton Community High School in Gibson County to observe how students have taken part in the festivities.
The week began with students driving their ATVs to school, before doing the same on Wednesday with their tractors. Thursday was “dress like a farmer” day.
The FFA program teaches students leadership skills and encourages them to help out in their community. Meanwhile, students even get to learn how to weld and repair tractors.
“My favorite part is probably FFA Week - everybody dresses up, kind of acts a little silly,” Ben Heidenreich, president of the FAA chapter at Princeton Community High School said. “Everybody gets a chance to be involved. Everybody in the whole school gets a chance to be around everything we get to be in and see.”
FFA members tell 14 News even if someone didn’t grow up on a farm, they can still be involved.
