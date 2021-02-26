Reitz’s Schippert wins POTW recognition in 3rd nomination of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In his third nomination of the season, Reitz senior Gavin Schippert finally took home the Hoops Live Player of the Week crown with 2,178 votes.
Schippert scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Reitz’s win over Harrison last weekend.
He’s helped lead the Panthers to a second-place ranking in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) this season.
Reitz (13-4) is set to close out the regular season with a tough conference matchup against Bosse (15-6) on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.