Police: Shots fired into Evansville apartment with people inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating shots fired into an Evansville apartment.
Officers say they responded to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue early Thursday morning for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, authorities spoke with victims who say they heard gunshots from outside as bullets came through their front window.
According to a police report, multiple rounds were fired into the apartment and one person was hit in the stomach by a ricochet. They say that victim had a minor abrasion and declined medical treatment.
They say the victim’s children were in the apartment at the time, sleeping upstairs.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
