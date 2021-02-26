Owensboro revitalization project to start this summer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization project is starting this summer.
Community leaders say the project will last about four years, and about 2,500 households will benefit.
Renovations stretch from Walnut Street to Ewin, and then from the Ohio River to the north side of Fifth Street. The goal of the project is to spruce up these neighborhoods.
Click here for more information.
Project leaders say they are also looking at purchasing empty lots to build new homes.
The funding for the $7 million undertaking comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It’s not just streets, it’s not just sidewalks. It’s actually the people that live here,” said Community Development Director Abby Shelton. “The community that gets to invest in their own neighborhoods to revitalize their homes, to revitalize the streetscapes.”
Community leaders say they are looking for public comment on this project.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.