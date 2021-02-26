Ohio Co. schools will move to in-person learning late March

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County schools plan to transition from the Hybrid schedule to in-person learning in late March.
School officials say all in-person K-12 students will return to the classroom five days a week starting March 22.
School officials say they chose March 22 because it is the start of the fourth nine weeks, it will be two weeks after teachers and staff members receive their COVID-19 vaccine, and it will give school officials three weeks to prepare for the transition.
We are told students and staff will continue to social distance, and masks will be worn.
Virtual students can remain on their current instructional path for the remainder of the year.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.