4 new COVID-19 deaths, 42 new cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported four new COVID-19 related deaths and 42 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 30 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County, two are in McLean County and there’s one new case in both Hancock and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say those new deaths were all residents of Daviess County.
The district has reported a total of 19,973 cases since the coronavirus pandemic started. Of those cases, officials say 17,642 residents of the seven-county region have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing eight new cases and no new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the community has recorded 3,836 cases. Out of those cases, 3,511 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 198 active cases.
Starting Monday, vaccinations will start for group 1C in Kentucky.
That includes anyone over 60, anyone over 16 with high-risk conditions and all essential workers.
It’s the largest group yet, covering more than 1.3 million Kentuckians.
Some county health departments and other clinics may not start 1C on Monday, but there will be plans to get there.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,471 cases, 156 deaths, 8,386 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,731 cases, 54 deaths, 2,608 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,836 cases, 127 deaths, 3,511 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,336 cases, 48 deaths, 2,070 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,221 cases, 57 deaths, 3,670 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,142 cases, 17 deaths, 996 recovered
- McLean Co. - 821 cases, 26 deaths, 742 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,214 cases, 13 deaths, 1,092 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 768 cases, 15 deaths, 686 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.