Mesker Park Zoo welcomes new giraffe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has officially announce they have a new giraffe.
Kijana is a Reticulated Giraffe. She was born in May 2017 at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan, and spent the first three years of her life there.
Kijana was moved to Mesker Park in November. Friday’s announcement comes now that she is settled into her new home.
She joins three-year-old Clementine and the zoo’s two zebras in the African Rift area.
As herd animals, giraffes are social and seek other giraffes for companionship.
Zoo officials worked to find a companion for Clementine after the death of 29-year-old Kiah in October.
She had been at Mesker Park Zoo since 1994.
2020 was a tough year for the zoo. They lost their other older giraffe too.
Kizzie died unexpectedly in February 2020. She was 19.
Kijana and Clementine don’t make it outside too often when it’s cold, but zoo officials say you’ll be able to see them romp and play as the weather begins to warm.
They enjoy their heated barn on days it is cloudy or too cool to go outside.
Officials say The Association of Zoos and Aquariums is actively working to improve conservation efforts for the species in the wild.
Currently, giraffes are facing a “silent extinction” with their numbers plummeting. The primary threats to their population are habitat loss due to deforestation, civil unrest and military operations, illegal hunting and poaching, and ecological changes due to excessive mining activity and climate-induced processes.
Giraffe populations in Africa continue to decline. In the last 15 years populations have dropped by nearly 33%.
