ISP: Alcohol believed to be factor in Spencer Co. crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say alcohol seems to be a factor in a crash that happened near Dale in Spencer County.
Troopers say it happened on County Road 300 East.
Authorities say the driver, Alysha Bender of Marengo, drove a truck at high speeds past dead-end signs.
Troopers say she lost control, hit some farm equipment and a utility pole that snapped in half.
Bender and her passenger, Gary Hires of Grandview, were both cut from the truck.
ISP says both were flown to St. Vincent in Evansville.
They say charges could come once authorities get the results of the toxicology report.
