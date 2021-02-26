Ind. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 963 new coronavirus cases and 33 more deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 660,071 confirmed cases and 12,098 total deaths.
The maps shows three new deaths in Warrick County.
It shows 20 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, three new cases in Posey County, two new case in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Hoosiers 60 and older are now eligible for the vaccine.
To schedule and appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,192 cases, 377 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,890 cases, 111 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,399 cases, 150 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,733 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,604 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,009 cases, 81 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,169 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,274 cases, 32 deaths
