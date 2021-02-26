Evansville Christian boys basketball receives special send-off ahead of ICSAA final four

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from Evansville Christian High School got a special send-off on Friday morning.
The Evansville Christian boy’s basketball team is traveling to the Indianapolis area to compete for the Indiana Christian School Athletic Association (ICSAA) state championship.
The Eagles are one of four teams to advance to the finals of the ICSAA state tournament.
Since Evansville Christian is a provisional member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association, the Eagles cannot participate in that postseason tournament.
Before the team left on Friday morning, the entire school gathered in the commons area to wish the team good luck.
“What’s exciting is that we have a really excellent student body, and to be able to send the kids off - there will be a lot of excitement,” ECS Athletic Director Paul Dunham said. “The kids have very strong relationships with each other, and the teachers are excited. It’s a great school experience.”
Evansville Christian is set to tip-off against Granger Christian in Noblesville at 6 p.m.
If the Eagles win, the group will advance to the state championship game in Anderson on Saturday at 3 p.m.
