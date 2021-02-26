Evansville board approves $150k agreement towards affordable housing project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Board of Public Works is approving a grant agreement for more affordable housing.
The agreement between the Department of Metropolitan Development and the Memorial Community Development Corporation is worth $150,000.
Those funds will go towards pre-development expenses for the Memorial Villas project, which is 10 single-family homes set to be built on the 200 block of Waggoner Street.
The rest of the project will be paid through loans.
“Every unit of affordable housing is a unit of housing that a low to moderate-income family can occupy and get them out of where they are right now,” Kelley Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development said. “So we’re all in favor of it.”
Coures says construction should begin this summer.
