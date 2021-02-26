COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 13th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has announced its 13th round of allocations, granting nearly $300,000 to all eight nonprofit applicants who applied.
Organizers say in total, the response fund has distributed more than $2.9 million to non-profits in the five-county region who are responding to needs related to the pandemic and the region’s recovery.
This round of allocations will help provide funding for an emergency domestic violence shelter, recruitment of mentors for vulnerable children impacted by COVID-related stress, transportation for chemo patients, food for children in foster care, mental health medication assistance, and building a resilient and diverse downtown.
As part of this round, the Salvation Army in Evansville received $125,000 to continue providing COVID-19 emergency financial assistance focusing on rent and mortgage, utilities and other critical living needs.
Response fund officials say the Salvation Army has also received a commitment from the Divisional Office to match up to $125,000.
13th round funding recipients:
- Albion Fellows Bacon Center – Evansville - Awarded $35,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana – Evansville - Awarded $47,000
- Chemo Buddies – Evansville - Awarded $21,500
- Downtown Evansville Community Development Corp. – Evansville - Awarded $34,000
- Isaiah 117 House – Evansville - Awarded $5,000
- Mental Health America of Vanderburgh County – Evansville - Awarded $17,200
- New Harmony Ministry Association, Inc. – New Harmony - Awarded $15,000
- The Salvation Army – Evansville - Awarded $125,000
